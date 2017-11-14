Not again: iPhone X earpiece problems dawn

Some very annoyed iPhone 8 owners quickly found that taking calls through the earpiece and listening to media through the top-end speaker was not going to be pleasant. Static had to be tamped down with a software update.

The problem on the $1,000 iPhone is a little more persistent.

Users have been reporting to Apple and on Reddit about tinny, whiny, crackling audio from the earpiece-speaker combo on the iPhone X at a wide range of volume levels. /u/dback83 said that the problem didn’t exist for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. They’ve had to exchange one iPhone X unit for another and the horrid speaker output stayed on.

We’ve linked to one of a few threads at the Apple Communities forum regarding the issue, this one having some response from a Community Specialist. Since there’s already some visibility, we reckon that you should put in your report if you’re suffering from the noise.