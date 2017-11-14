iOS

Not again: iPhone X earpiece problems dawn

Contents
Advertisement

Some very annoyed iPhone 8 owners quickly found that taking calls through the earpiece and listening to media through the top-end speaker was not going to be pleasant. Static had to be tamped down with a software update.

The problem on the $1,000 iPhone is a little more persistent.

Users have been reporting to Apple and on Reddit about tinny, whiny, crackling audio from the earpiece-speaker combo on the iPhone X at a wide range of volume levels. /u/dback83 said that the problem didn’t exist for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. They’ve had to exchange one iPhone X unit for another and the horrid speaker output stayed on.

We’ve linked to one of a few threads at the Apple Communities forum regarding the issue, this one having some response from a Community Specialist. Since there’s already some visibility, we reckon that you should put in your report if you’re suffering from the noise.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, audio, Bug, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, speakers
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.