Nearly 4 million Apple Watch shipments in Q3 with one-fifth cellular

Apple has some healthy competition in the wearables sector. While the market overall has contracted 2 percent year-over-year, the manufacturer in pole position finds itself in contention with Xiaomi and Fitbit.

Canalys reports that 3.9 million Apple Watch shipments were logged in the third quarter with 800,000 of them being the Series 3 Cellular model — though the firm believes that an eSIM problem in China and low stock at carriers capped true demand.

The average selling price of $419 suggests that consumers are more than happy to pursue fancier bands for their wrist-worn investment.

Xiaomi was runner-up at 3.6 million units while Fitbit — out with a new smartwatch — stood at 3.5 million. Huawei notched approximately 1 million shipments with an average sales price of $287 while Samsung wrapped the top five with more than 800,000 units with pricing at a $323 mean. With regards to the spotlighted models, the Huawei Watch 2 only scored 200,000 moves while the Gear S3 series had 500,000.

About 17.3 million wearables got to customers during the summer quarter with a gangbuster holiday sales season set to come.