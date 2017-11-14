Is there a Galaxy S9 mini on the way? History says no…

Oddball rumors of a Galaxy S6 mini existing never turned true. Neither did chatter about the Galaxy S7 mini. There was even a Galaxy S8 mini to talk about for a time. Alas, the last ‘mini’ variant we’ve actually gotten from Samsung was the Galaxy S5 mini.

Nope, the chaebol has made it clear that it likes its smartphones big and bigger. Also, biggest.

So, what will the Galaxy S9 have in store for us early next year? There’s some buzz going on that there will be a Galaxy S9 mini in addition to a Galaxy S9 Plus variant next year. Just like any other modern flagship Galaxy phone, there would curved glass coming to the edges and an extra-wide Infinity Display, but the display size could slip below the 5-inch mark — something we haven’t seen from this chaebol in years.

While we don’t like to go out on an extended limb, we’ll say that the industry is expecting a sequel to the 4-inch iPhone SE from Apple at some point and that Samsung could have a preemptive strike with a device launch prior to spring.

This information was brought on by anonymous sources to Valuewalk in a non-public post and relayed to BusinessKorea.