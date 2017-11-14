Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of an iPhone X Plus to happen in 2018, in addition to another variant. Then we talk about the rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S9+ might not have the best specs ever. iOS 11.2 follows as we learn that it might bring fast and wireless charging to iPhones. Then we talk about the how foldable displays might be the most common change for smartphones in 2018. We end today’s show talking about the Black Friday deals from Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Amazon devices predictably headline the e-tailer’s list of early Black Friday deals

– Samsung Galaxy S9+ seemingly gets benchmarked with 4GB RAM, but don’t panic just yet

– Upcoming iOS 11.2 update will apparently enable faster wireless charging for iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus

– Analysis: Foldable smartphones tidal wave incoming from 2018

– 2018’s iPhone X Plus display could hit 6.5 inches, LCD iPhone at 6.1 inches