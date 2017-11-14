Other OS

Free Hulu from Sprint rumored to directly combat T-Mobile and Netflix

Contents
Advertisement

AT&T has DIRECTV NOW. Verizon has go90. Most recently, T-Mobile pumped in Netflix to their customers free of charge. What does Sprint have? Well, not much. Customers can charge their Amazon Prime subscriptions on their Sprint bill. But there’s been a lack of access to paid media.

Well, it may have a content partner to finally call its own as FierceWireless obtained a Wave7 Research note that fingers Hulu as that partner. Each customer on Sprint’s unlimited plan will receive a subscription at the standard $7.99 per month tier for free. This includes limited or no commercial streaming of shows from ABC, Fox, NBC and some Time Warner properties.

As Sprint prepares to hike service prices from next year, the company will have to put more expenditures into network building. The backhaul deal it has with wireline operator Altice certainly helps, though it’s not an end all be all to lacking network performance.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
FierceWireless
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
business, Hulu, News, Rumors, Sprint, Video streaming
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.