Free Hulu from Sprint rumored to directly combat T-Mobile and Netflix

AT&T has DIRECTV NOW. Verizon has go90. Most recently, T-Mobile pumped in Netflix to their customers free of charge. What does Sprint have? Well, not much. Customers can charge their Amazon Prime subscriptions on their Sprint bill. But there’s been a lack of access to paid media.

Well, it may have a content partner to finally call its own as FierceWireless obtained a Wave7 Research note that fingers Hulu as that partner. Each customer on Sprint’s unlimited plan will receive a subscription at the standard $7.99 per month tier for free. This includes limited or no commercial streaming of shows from ABC, Fox, NBC and some Time Warner properties.

As Sprint prepares to hike service prices from next year, the company will have to put more expenditures into network building. The backhaul deal it has with wireline operator Altice certainly helps, though it’s not an end all be all to lacking network performance.