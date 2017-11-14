Android

Cricket Wireless drops 8GB and 12GB plans with focus on unlimited data

AT&T-owned Cricket Wireless once had seven service plan tiers. Now it has five.

The prepaid carrier has dropped its 8GB and 12GB high-speed data allotments, costing $50 and $60 per month each. The Unlimited plan replaces the 12GB price slot while the Unlimited 2 plan goes into a new $55 price point. Whereas every other plan has a downlink and uplink limit of 8Mbps, the Unlimited 2 plan’s speeds are capped at 3Mbps.

A basic talk and text plan costs $25 per month while recently enhanced plans at the $30 and $40 levels bring in 2GB and 5GB of LTE data.

Cricket also recently cut down its group savings for accounts with two to five lines — $10 off for the second line and $20 off each line up to the fifth one. The fourth line used to have a $30 discount and the fifth line cut $40 — making a total five-line discount of $100. Each line must have a plan costing at least $40 per month to be eligible for the discount.

