Party like it’s 2016 with Android Nougat updates for Verizon’s Galaxy J3 and Sprint’s J7 Perx
It’s almost impossible to keep track of all the slightly different variations of low to mid-end Galaxy J devices designed specifically for certain regions or carriers, but a few of Samsung’s ultra-affordable Android phones continue to make headlines with major software updates.
Hot on the heels of the T-Mobile-specific Galaxy J7, aka SM-J700T, the Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) and Sprint’s Galaxy J7 Perx are moving as we speak to Nougat.
That’s no longer the freshest, hottest Android flavor around, but obviously, these J-series handsets aren’t exactly head-turners themselves. Both phones seem to be getting 7.0, not 7.1, goody bags over-the-air, including a bunch of multitasking enhancements, improved battery management, new (-er) security patches, and smarter notifications.
There’s almost no way any of these two will ever score official Oreo upgrades, so although you may be inclined to voice your frustration at the advanced age of Nougat, try to cherish the revamped UI and remember you’re still in the minority running this particular OS version.
Don’t confuse Big Red’s 2016 Galaxy J3 edition with the carrier’s slightly better J3 Eclipse either, as the latter comes pre-loaded with Android 7.0. Meanwhile, the J7 Perx is similar but not identical to T-Mo’s Galaxy J7, as the former packs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB RAM and 3300mAh battery.