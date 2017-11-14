E-commerce titan Amazon probably doesn’t need a lot of promotion to draw the crowds of online bargain hunters leading up to and throughout the holiday season, but of course, a little buzz-building can’t hurt.

As always, the world’s largest e-tailer likes to keep most of its cards close to the chest in advance of the “Turkey 5” shopping frenzy, merely revealing today a sample of deals that will be available on “various dates and times between November 17 and 24.”

Midnight PT on Thanksgiving is when the real madness begins, lasting through Cyber Monday, and including 30 irresistible Deals of the Day, as well as thousands of Lightning Deals across 30 categories.

Until then, keep your eyes peeled for early Black Friday discounts on pretty much all of Amazon’s in-house gadgets, from the “All-New” Echo to the Echo Dot, Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and even that super-fresh Cloud Cam.

Many of these smart speakers, tablets and home entertainment devices are looking at identical markdowns across a number of third-party retailers, of course, including the $30 Echo Dot, $80 Echo, $100 Fire HD 10, and $25 Fire TV Stick.

Other compelling special offers in the same product category will see the Echo Plus reduced to $120, the Amazon Tap to $80, the Fire HD 8 to $50, and the Kindle Paperwhite to $90.

Already, rookie Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get a phenomenal discount to just $0.99 for a full three months of premium audio streaming whether they’re Prime members or not. Take that, Spotify!