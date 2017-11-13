As expected, T-Mobile is taking its little self-branded smartphone experiment to the next level today with the introduction of the mid-range REVVL Plus.

This comes after the low-end REVVL exceeded internal targets, apparently selling “nearly 3x more than forecasted” and proving that “if you listen to what your customers want and build it, they will come.”

Clearly, T-Mo’s customers asked for a Nougat-powered 6-incher with fairly thick screen bezels, a dual rear-facing camera and a “special edition black with magenta accents” color, because that’s what they’re getting on November 17 in stores nationwide and online.

Compared to the non-Plus REVVL, this fashionable giant with pink buttons, logos and camera details seems to pack a faster processor, though the make and model of the new 2.0 GHz octa-core SoC are unspecified.

The 5MP front shooter is upgraded to 8 megapixels, and the main 13MP snapper on the back of the REVVL Plus is accompanied by a secondary 5MP sensor. Beneath it, there’s a circular fingerprint reader, and under the hood, you’re also looking at a little extra battery juice. 3,380 mAh in total, to be exact, alongside the same old 2GB RAM and expandable 32GB storage.

What’s odd is T-Mobile’s blog post announcing the REVVL Plus mentions an HD screen, while the phone’s dedicated webpage and official unboxing video suggest Full HD resolution is in tow.

Either way, the price is definitely low enough to warrant some interest from bargain hunters this holiday season. We’re talking $8 upfront and $8 a month for two years on Equipment Installment Plans, totaling just $200.