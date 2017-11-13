Amazon has officially started its “countdown to Black Friday” with a selection of decent deals that are likely to be overshadowed soon, but can save you some time and hassle. Other retailers, including Best Buy and Newegg, jumped the gun by discounting a few gadgets last week while revealing longer lists of items looking at deep price cuts near the end of the month.

Samsung is even more impatient to get the holiday shopping underway, announcing there will be two rounds of Black Friday deals over on the company’s US website, kicking off on Sunday, November 19 and next Thursday, November 23 respectively.

Additionally, you can grab the Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+ with your choice of a free Gear VR or DeX right now, as well as a $180 Gear S2 (down from $250), and $230 Gear S2 Classic with Swarovski strap and $50 eCertificate bundled in.

The Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ will be offered with a complimentary Gear 360 starting on the 19th, then a $50 instant DeX Station rebate and enhanced $400 trade-in bonus from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

Other November 19 must-buys include a $350 Chromebook Plus, $450 Chromebook Pro, $480 Galaxy Tab S3 with S Pen, $280 Gear S3 (frontier or classic), $250 Gear Sport, $150 Gear IconX (2018), $150 Gear Fit 2 Pro, $230 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with S Pen, and $300 Gear S2 classic Platinum.

Four days later, you’ll also be able to get a Galaxy Tab E 9.6 at a measly $140, a $280 Galaxy Tab S2 9.7, a $90 Gear VR with Controller (Galaxy Note 8 Edition), or the same virtual reality headset absolutely free when paying $230 for a Gear 360. Android phones, slates, wearables, VR accessories and Chromebooks – what more could you ask for?