Pixel 2 cameras are great… except under LED lights

The biggest problem for the original Pixel phones’ cameras was with the cover glass and a “halo” aberration that made it to almost every picture and video. Google put the problem under a software fix and things seem just a bit more okay. Let’s hope there’s another update coming for this issue.

One Chuck Daly started a new thread in the Pixel User Community and attached a video taken from a Pixel 2 XL from on-board a Southwest Airlines flight that had LED cabin lighting. While the scenery outside looked amazing, any media with the lights in them were ruined by some scanning bands. While some on the thread put the claim to the odd alternate current frequency relative to the standard 60Hz or 50Hz in many territories, this issue has been a non-issue and many other phones. Why on just the Pixel 2 phones?

The situation is developing and we’re keeping our eyes on it. And the bands.

Image: Chuck Daly

