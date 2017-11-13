We’re just three days away from the official announcement of the latest trend-defying OnePlus flagship, and in case you didn’t already know what to expect, a careless vlogger totally spilled the beans on the 5T.

Forget hands-on pictures, this guy “exclusively” unboxed the unreleased 6-incher on video, made the clip public, then predictably removed it from YouTube as the company presumably got in touch and clarified the embargo date.

But because nothing can ever be deleted from the internet, someone re-uploaded the phone’s preview, including a quick visual comparison against the regular OP5. It should come as no surprise that the OnePlus 5T looks more “modern”, with a significantly larger screen squeezed into a very similar overall body.

The blazing fast fingerprint reader is moved to the back, at a considerable distance from the dual camera, and there’s also a facial authentication method of sorts greeting users at startup to challenge the iPhone X… to a certain extent.

Separately, the OnePlus 5T has been making the pre-launch benchmarking rounds as well, running Android 7.1.1 Nougat on both GFXBench and Geekbench. The latter browsing speed test has also confirmed (for the umpteenth time) that the high-end device packs a Snapdragon 835 processor and (up to) 8GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the graphics performance-focused tool lists the “A5010” as sporting a 2160 x 1080 6-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, as well as a 16MP rear and 16MP front camera. The former will of course be joined by a secondary 20MP sensor, both of which are tipped to use f/1.7 aperture. And remember, November 21 is almost surely the phone’s global rollout date.