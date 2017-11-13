Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent video leaked on the OnePlus 5T. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2 XL and the new issues it has with screen sensitivity. The iPhone X follows as we learn that Face ID can be fooled without much effort. Then we talk about Apple’s HomePod and how its next generation might include Face ID. We end today’s show talking about the Black Friday deals we can find from Samsung.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Samsung has Black Friday deals on phones, smartwatches and tablets coming soon

– Face ID might be coming to second-gen HomePod

– Cybersecurity firm seemingly dupes iPhone X’s Face ID using cheap mask

– Another Pixel 2 XL problem, this one with touch panel edge response

– OnePlus 5T leaks some more, this time in a full-on unboxing video and benchmarks