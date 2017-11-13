Android

OnePlus 5T leaked on video, iPhone X Face ID fooled & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent video leaked on the OnePlus 5T. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2 XL and the new issues it has with screen sensitivity. The iPhone X follows as we learn that Face ID can be fooled without much effort. Then we talk about Apple’s HomePod and how its next generation might include Face ID. We end today’s show talking about the Black Friday deals we can find from Samsung.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung has Black Friday deals on phones, smartwatches and tablets coming soon
Face ID might be coming to second-gen HomePod
Cybersecurity firm seemingly dupes iPhone X’s Face ID using cheap mask
Another Pixel 2 XL problem, this one with touch panel edge response
OnePlus 5T leaks some more, this time in a full-on unboxing video and benchmarks

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!