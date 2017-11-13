AT&T has a new Android tablet from Lenovo coming soon and the carrier has made a video about it for all of us to see. We’ve been expecting this one since May.

The Moto Tab is a 10-inch slate that’s being touted as a sharing device for families as well as a productivity tool. It has a 10-inch full HD display with two Dolby Atmos speakers, a 7,000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and some accessories for business on the go and learning at home. Profile shots in the video also show off a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A full-size Bluetooth keyboard with embedded 400mAh battery also acts as a folio and kickstand for the device. The Productivity Mode on the device transforms the navigation bar into a taskbar filled with apps for one-touch access. Users can also snap the Moto Tab to the Home Assistant Dock, essentially just a speaker dock. Up to seven users can create their own profile on the device to get access to the apps they need.

DIRECTV services are available on the device as well as NumberSync to make and take calls and texts on the tablet.

Update: Lenovo states that the Moto Tab will be available from November 17 for $299.99 full retail price or $15 per month on a 20-month financing term.