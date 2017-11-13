While Android users were (humorously) encouraged to embrace the “notch” not long after the iPhone X announcement, and Samsung is apparently considering (for real) to adopt a similar biometric recognition solution, early adopters of the “all-screen” iOS device just want their classic iPhone look back.

Not all of them, of course, as Samsung’s spoof haircut still has time to catch on, but plenty to justify the existence of two different notch-hiding apps. It’s hardly surprising that Axiem Systems and Cromulent Labs developed Notch Remover and Notcho respectively, but we’ll admit to being a little bewildered by their approval and App Store publishing.

Has Apple developed a sense of humor all of a sudden, or should we actually take these apps seriously? How about the company’s iPhone X “human interface guidelines” for devs, explicitly asking them to not “mask or call special attention to key display features”, including the device’s “rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen?”

By the way, that’s precisely what Notch Remover and Notcho do. They add black bars to images and photos you can set as (slightly) less silly-looking wallpapers. Unfortunately, neither of them works in apps or anywhere besides your home and lock screen. Notch Remover also costs $0.99 to install, while Notcho is technically free, requiring however a one-time $1.99 fee to remove watermarks for custom notch-concealing wallpapers.