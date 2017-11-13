Lenovo’s Moto-branded smartphones are certainly not as popular as they used to be stateside. But despite the Chinese company’s renewed commitment and revised focus on stock Android for self-labeled devices, the likes of the Moto C Plus, E4 Plus and G5 Plus are largely behind the OEM’s steady top five standing in India.

The high-end (ish) Moto Z2 Play headlines the extensive product portfolio in the world’s second largest market, assisted by an upper mid-range Moto X4 starting today. Available in the US in Project Fi-specific Android One and “regular” variants for a good few weeks now, the non-modular 5.2-incher delivers pretty impressive bang for your… rupee.

Namely, a Snapdragon 630 processor, at least 3GB RAM, “entry-level” 32GB internal storage space, 3000mAh battery capacity, TurboPower charging and dual 12 + 8MP dual rear-facing cameras, all for a starting price of Rs. 20,999 ($323).

There’s also a 4 gig RAM/64 gig ROM configuration coming to India that US-based multitaskers and digital hoarders can’t get, and ironically enough, its Rs. 22,999 MSRP converts to around $355, or 45 bucks less than the typical retail costs of an unlocked 3/32GB version stateside.

Flipkart is the exclusive retailer offering the Moto X4 online in the region, with inventory headed for physical Moto Hub stores as well. In addition to the above specs, a 16MP selfie shooter and Android 7.1 Nougat software (with 8.0 Oreo on the way), the X4 also has a beautiful design going for it, with an anodized aluminum frame, “wraparound” glass, a 3D contoured back and IP68 water resistance.