AT&T, Verizon and tower constructor co-opt new cell sites

As cellular infrastructure costs continue to grow and an ever-growing need to compete and expand with the collapse of a merger, market leaders Verizon and AT&T are ready to partner up for co-leased cell sites.

They are teaming with Tillman Infrastructure — a smaller, relatively newer operator of sites around the country — to build and lease hundreds of co-located plots with equipment refined to each carrier’s spec.

This comes as T-Mobile gets into the bulk of its rural expansion, thanks to its 600MHz licenses. The Un-carrier left merger negotiations with Sprint this month with no result — a combined company would have had a subscriber base large enough to nip at the heels of second-place AT&T. Sprint, in the meantime, is partnering with cable operator Altice to expand its data backhaul.

The Tillman contract will see the first towers built in the first quarter of 2018 with activations shortly after.

