There’s absolutely no reason you should go to bed wearing protective facewear of some sort to stay safe from unauthorized iPhone X unlocking attempts, but if you want to play a prank on someone and take over their precious new handset, a mask could be the way to go.

Not just any mask, of course, but one meticulously crafted to trick Apple’s super-advanced AI system into believing the rightful owner of an iPhone X is indeed facing the device. It only took Vietnam-based cybersecurity experts from Bkav a few days to figure out the vulnerabilities of the authentication mechanism and create an extremely creepy mold of a hacker’s face.

Said “mask”, comprised of a fake silicone nose, 3D printed frame, as well as a combination of 2D images, elaborate makeup and “some special processing” on the cheeks and around the eyes, is flaunted on video as capable of unlocking an iPhone X distressingly fast and easy.

But even if that’s true (and we’re not certain the clip is to be trusted 100 percent), Bkav’s expertise is far from widely available. Founded in 1995, the company boasts it was “the first in the world to show that face recognition was not an effective security measure for laptops” way back in 2009.

Clearly, these guys knew exactly what to look for in their Face ID-duping efforts, spending plenty of time simulating the features of one of their own. You have to figure it would be a lot harder for a potential malicious actor to concoct this type of ruse behind someone’s back.

Still, the fact Bkav claims to have spent a measly $150 to create the mask must be giving Tim Cook the shivers. By the way, the firm continues to view fingerprint sensors as the best available solution for biometric security. Apple would obviously beg to differ.