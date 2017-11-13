iOS

College football fans brilliantly mock Apple for recently fixed iOS 11 autocorrect bug

Contents
Advertisement

Just in case you needed a little public demonstration of Apple’s influence and popularity out in the real world, where mobile consumers don’t care too much about analyst predictions or yield rates, a group of tech-savvy college football fans proved once and for all who’s boss among US smartphone vendors.

During Saturday’s 48-3 thrashing administered to Michigan State, a seemingly innocuous Ohio State Buckeyes chant unexpectedly turned into a scathing (and hilarious) criticism of a widespread recent iOS bug.

The letters “O” and “h”, enthusiastically vocalized by half the people in attendance at the Ohio Stadium game, were followed by a slightly less exuberant “i” shout accompanied by a strange sign from behind one of the end zones.

Strange for folks who might be unaware that iOS users couldn’t type “i” for a little while without autocorrect taking over and changing the lower-case letter to a silly combination of capital A and a question mark in a box.

It’s safe to assume there aren’t many people around Ohio State campuses unfamiliar with the software glitch, which by the way was fixed relatively quickly, making this expert trolling effort both embarrassing and flattering for Apple. After all, there’s a reason these well-choreographed pranksters chose not to mock Google for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s arguably more serious issues.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
25%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Cnet
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, autocorrect, autocorrect bug, fun, Humor, iOS, iOS 11, iOS 11 bugs, iOS 11 updates, iOS bugs, News, parody, software issues, software updates
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).