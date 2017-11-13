Android

Android distribution for November shows sluggish progress for Nougat, Oreo

Android 6.0 Marshmallow remains the most popular version of Android coming into November.

The latest Android version distribution dashboard is out. It chronicles declines in nearly all versions 6.0 and below and only meager increases for Android 7.0, 7.1 Nougat and 8.0 Oreo.

VersionAPINovemberOctoberChange
2.3.3-2.3.7100.5%0.6%-0.1%
4.0.3-4.0.4150.5%0.6%-0.1%
4.1.x162.2%2.3%-0.1%
4.2.x173.1%3.3%-0.2%
4.3180.9%1.0%-0.1%
4.413.8%14.5%-0.7%
5.0216.7%6.7%0
5.12220.8%21.0%-0.2%
6.02330.9%32.0%-1.1%
7.02417.6%15.8%+1.8%
7.1253.0%2.0%+1.0%
8.0260.3%0.2%+0.1%

The data, taken from seven days of sampling Google Play Library access up through November 9, shows that net upgrades are mostly with Android 7.0 Nougat. Mid-cycle 7.1 upgrades and a wash of flagships, mid-rangers and low-end devices are now starting at that level as they approach the precipice of Oreo.

Comparing Oreo’s growth to last year’s launch of Nougat, both rolled out to Google-branded devices from late August. It took Nougat until November to record its first measurable share of 0.3%, matching pace with Oreo. Reach is still limited to Google and select Sony phones, but Samsung and LG should be getting along with their updates in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Android Nougat is 14 months into its existence and has a version-combined share of 20.6%. 14 months from Marshmallow’s launch, that number was 29.6%.

