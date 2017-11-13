The main iPhone lineup for 2018 has cleared up quite a bit. What’s been said so far is that all the iPhones will adopt an extra-wide display as seen on the iPhone X. Two of them will feature OLED display technology while just one has an LCD. Today, KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo is putting numbers to size them up.

The main OLED model will carry over the 5.8-inch panel size (pixel density: 458 pixels per inch) that’s on the iPhone X right now. The larger OLED model bumps that size up to 6.5 inches (pixel density: 480-500 ppi). Striking an intermediate position is the LCD model at 6.1 inches (pixel density: 320-330 ppi). That LCD model is expected to price either side of $700. The OLED models may become the mainline iPhone products from next year.

Kuo projects in his note, obtained by 9to5Mac, that these iPhones will be able to garner 120 million shipments in the second half of 2018, up from the 80 million new iPhone shipments anticipated this year. The big limiter for shipments this year was production troubles for the TrueDepth camera for Face ID — they should be over and done with and the part will not get upgraded as it comes into each of the next trio of iPhones. That said, Touch ID will come to its demise at the same time.

Everyone will have to face up to the truth of authentication sooner or later. If they’re an iPhone fan, that is.