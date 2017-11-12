iOS 11.1.1 jailbreak unlikely to go public

There was some amazement at the recent Power of Community 2017 hacker convention in Seoul as an iPhone X was used to demonstrated that iOS 11.1.1 can be jailbroken.

The exploit, found by Liang Chen of Keen Lab, was not publicly detailed on social media, so those who got in on the last key event of the convention got a real treat.

iOS 11.1.1 jailbreak by Liang Chen from Keen Lab. pic.twitter.com/WLI07Us5pV — vangelis (@vangelis_at_POC) November 10, 2017

For the most part, jailbreak developers have been keeping exploits and resources to themselves. As it is, the desire for the resources found within jailbreaking has decreased over time — normal people seem more content with normal iOS and if not, they’ll probably deal with some form of Android.

If this method gets patched without even a hundred people trying it out, there’s not much loss to be had.