iOS

iOS 11.1.1 jailbreak unlikely to go public

Contents
Advertisement

There was some amazement at the recent Power of Community 2017 hacker convention in Seoul as an iPhone X was used to demonstrated that iOS 11.1.1 can be jailbroken.

The exploit, found by Liang Chen of Keen Lab, was not publicly detailed on social media, so those who got in on the last key event of the convention got a real treat.

For the most part, jailbreak developers have been keeping exploits and resources to themselves. As it is, the desire for the resources found within jailbreaking has decreased over time — normal people seem more content with normal iOS and if not, they’ll probably deal with some form of Android.

If this method gets patched without even a hundred people trying it out, there’s not much loss to be had.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Redmond Pie
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, developers, Hacks, iOS, iOS 11, iPhone X, Jailbreak, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.