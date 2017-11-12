Android

Google Assistant not listening to Bluetooth headset on Pixel 2

Contents
Advertisement

Google is working to address an issue on its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ahead of when its new Pixel Buds finally get delivered in the next week.

Users are finding that connecting a Bluetooth headset to a Pixel 2 isn’t providing an intended result when Google Assistant is trained to detect hotwords through that headset. After users lock the phone post-setup, the result is that an Active Edge squeeze to the Google Assistant doesn’t detect audio from either the headset or the phone’s mics.

Pixel User Community Manager Orrin Hancock picked up a Reddit thread from late October and has retrieved bug reports from those experiencing the issue.

Obviously, with the launch of Google’s first-ever own-make Bluetooth earbuds with the ability to translate a live conversation as it is being spoken, having its hardware work together with its hardware will be crucial to a successful user experience.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
Pixel User Community
Posted In
Android, Phones, Wearables
Tags
Active Edge, bluetooth, Bug, digital assistant, Google, Google Assistant, HTC, LG, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel Buds, voice assistant, wireless earphones
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.