Google Assistant not listening to Bluetooth headset on Pixel 2

Google is working to address an issue on its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ahead of when its new Pixel Buds finally get delivered in the next week.

Users are finding that connecting a Bluetooth headset to a Pixel 2 isn’t providing an intended result when Google Assistant is trained to detect hotwords through that headset. After users lock the phone post-setup, the result is that an Active Edge squeeze to the Google Assistant doesn’t detect audio from either the headset or the phone’s mics.

Pixel User Community Manager Orrin Hancock picked up a Reddit thread from late October and has retrieved bug reports from those experiencing the issue.

Obviously, with the launch of Google’s first-ever own-make Bluetooth earbuds with the ability to translate a live conversation as it is being spoken, having its hardware work together with its hardware will be crucial to a successful user experience.