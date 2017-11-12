Fox wants CNN, AT&T won’t sell as it buys Time Warner

AT&T wants to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion. President Donald Trump has been railing against Time Warner’s CNN for its coverage of him during his campaign. His Department of Justice has reportedly required the sale of CNN for the deal to be approved. AT&T doesn’t want to sell CNN.

But one Rupert Murdoch wants AT&T to sell CNN to his 21st Century Fox. Reuters reports that the right-leaning media morgul made two unsolicited offers to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in the run-up since the telco announced its intentions to buy Time Warner: on May 16 and on August 8.

These two calls happened prior to further reporting that Fox was considering selling its cable entertainment properties and production studios to Disney, owner of ABC.

Many of Fox News Channel’s personalities have been supportive of the Trump administration. There’s a worry that partisan arm-twisting could obstruct CNN’s journalistic efforts in an era of “fake news.”

Meanwhile, internet services providers have been gathering up media properties to bolster ad-derived revenue as well as boosting main business bills with bundled media packages — AT&T is offering a service called DIRECTV NOW to its wireline and wireless customers.