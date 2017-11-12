iOS

Apple iPhone X Honeymoon Phase: What a learning curve!

This is the iPhone X. The most expensive smartphone that Apple has ever made, and also one of the boldest departures from what made an iPhone an iPhone. People have been dreaming of this amount of change for years, but now that we have it, wow; The learning curve has been steep. There was a time when video introductions for every iPhone were full of complaints. Apple was infamous for conservative designs, and iterating on the side of caution. Yeah.. you can scratch that. The iPhone X is not just a completely different iPhone, but also a completely different smartphone.

Watch our full video to learn more about our first impressions.

Pocketnow’s iPhone X coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own iPhone X skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including the iPhone 8 and Plus, Galaxy and other Android phones.

