Another Pixel 2 XL problem, this one with touch panel edge response

Problems keep getting pointed out on the Pixel 2 XL and a lot of them have to do with the LG-made display. This new one, though, is getting a guaranteed fix in a later update.

Brandon Jones and Trey Perry posted videos showing that touches to the edge of each unit’s display don’t register. For space-saving user interfaces where buttons and prompts are crowded into a corner or the side — such as “Call of Duty: Heroes” — it’s quite an unfortunate bug to have if you do have it.

A Pixel User Community thread was started about a week ago. After a volley of reports and bug feedback, community manager Orrin Hancock said that Google has been investigating and that the problem “will be addressed in a future OTA update.”

Touch responsiveness has not just been an issue on the Pixel 2 XL — some iPhone X units are having trouble in cold weather, though this also has a fix on the way. That said, even with a moderate side bezel, manufacturers always have to walk the line with accidental side touch sensitivity.

