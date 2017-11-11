If you consider glass to be passé and metal to be your main cuddle, you might be less inclined to buy the Huawei Mate 10 and moreso to get the Huawei Mate 9.

This being a device from last year — or earlier this year in the United States — you’re getting even more of a bargain from already discounted prices.

At Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo, the Mate 9 with its 6-inch full HD display and 64GB of storage is $100 off at $399.99. In some cases, you may be able to get an open box deal or find various offers on eBay with questionable conditions, but really, this is just to point out that last year’s flagships are always a great alternative to this year’s flagships (or even mid-rangers).

The thing is, B&H outright says that the deal lasts through the end of today, November 11, at 11:59pm Eastern.