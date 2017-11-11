OnePlus 5T unboxed ahead of schedule with dual camera revelation

Reviewers have prematurely revealed what we should expect for the OnePlus 5T in terms of specifications and consumer garnishes when the product launches from November 16.

Chinese sources as well as the German branch of ZDNet have brought into view the review kit. It includes a backpack, branded clothing, the phone and some accessories.

#OnePlus5T review unit and reviewer kit LEAKED! pic.twitter.com/SBdJAUIefR — OnePlus 5T News (@OnePlusReport) November 10, 2017

More to the German publication: the reviewer’s guide — which helps editorialists judge various features promised by the company — makes mention of a lot of the specs which you can see above. Disappointingly, we only see USB 2.0 spec, but the Type-C port does support USB audio. More listening options come in the form of a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD.

On setup, users are advised that there is a proprietary face unlock procedure they can configure. It’s likely that this is not the stock Android implementation as that has been deprecated. That said, a fingerprint sensor is retained, but it has moved from the front as on previous OnePlus phones to the back.

Camera-wise, the lead sensor of the rear-facing dual-camera system is carried over from the OnePlus 5: the 16-megapixel Sony IMX398. The secondary sensor, though, while having the same 20-megapixel resolution as its predecessor is not the same: the IMX350 has been replaced by the IMX376K. And instead of different focal lengths, both cameras have the same 27.22mm focal length with identical f/1.7 apertures.

ZDNet.de‘s Kai Schmerer has a comparison shot of the rear sides of both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. There is a noticeable increase in the protrusion of the camera module in the latter model.

It seems that OnePlus may have flagged down its zoom photography efforts — the zoom lens aperture of f/2.6 should’ve been the sign that light was going to be an issue — and is going for “lossless” digital zoom instead. Furthermore, we speculate that the ‘K’ in the specialized IMX376K sensor’s name refers to the grayscale meaning of the CMYK colorfill acronym. It’s likely that OnePlus has taken the route of Huawei, dedicating one color sensing camera and another camera for brightness and detail data capture.

More details can be found at the archived source link.

While OnePlus may have lost control of their phone, they have yet to launch a message to wrap around the 5T. It’s that message that we’ll be watching closely as well as the ancillary details not covered by this unboxing.

Sales begin on November 21 in the following countries:

United States

Canada

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands