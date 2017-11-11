Google Pixel Buds are finally getting shipped
One of the last Made by Google products in the class of 2017 has finally started shipping.
The Google Pixel Buds to pre-order customers from yesterday with deliveries due in the next calendar week. In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting for funds to get a pair of the first wireless earbuds with Google Assistant embedded inside and live Google Translate functions, tough: the Google Store is on a 5-6 week wait-and-watch.
As the Pixelbook has already shipped, all we’re waiting for now are the Google Home Max and the Google Clips camera.
