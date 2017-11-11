Android

Google Pixel Buds are finally getting shipped

One of the last Made by Google products in the class of 2017 has finally started shipping.

The Google Pixel Buds to pre-order customers from yesterday with deliveries due in the next calendar week. In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting for funds to get a pair of the first wireless earbuds with Google Assistant embedded inside and live Google Translate functions, tough: the Google Store is on a 5-6 week wait-and-watch.

As the Pixelbook has already shipped, all we’re waiting for now are the Google Home Max and the Google Clips camera.

