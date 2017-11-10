Android

Verizon’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL can be yours at up to 50 percent off with select trade-ins

Verizon isn’t exactly considered the most generous of America’s “big four” mobile network operators in terms of service plans or smartphone deals and discounts, but on occasion, Big Red can be quite benevolent… with the typical strings attached.

Those iPhone X trade-in savings aren’t half bad, given how popular the “all-screen” device is expected to prove for the holidays, and new Verizon subscribers looking to discard an old handset can now get pretty hefty Pixel 2 and 2 XL markdowns as well.

You’ll obviously need a pre-owned phone in perfect working condition, without major cosmetic defects, and in order to save a whopping 50 percent of the Pixel 2’s list price, you’ll have to dump one of the following – iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, original Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, Moto Z Force, Z2 Force, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, and S7 Edge.

Getting rid of a functional, like-new iPhone 6, 6 Plus, HTC 10, LG G5, V20, Moto Z Droid, Z2 Play, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+ or Note 5 will net you a cool 35 percent off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL at Verizon, while an iPhone SE, HTC One M9, LG G4, V10, Moto Z Play, Galaxy Note 4, Note Edge or S5 trade-in entitles you to a decent 25 percent discount.

Of course, you won’t actually receive the cash in hand, with monthly device payments reduced to reflect the overall savings. You’ll need to sign up to a 24-month plan, and pay $13.54 every 30 days for a 64GB Pixel 2 or $17.71 for the same configuration of the 2 XL after a 50 percent rebate.

Pixel 2 prices start at $17.60 and $20.31 with 35 and 25 percent discounts respectively, while the Pixel 2 XL still fetches at least $23.01 and $26.91.

