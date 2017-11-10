Other OS

Twitter display names can now be longer, account verification ‘paused’ in wake of controversy

Contents
Whether you feel 280 character tweets give the social network’s users more room to express themselves in a meaningful or engaging way, or think the recent change ruins the charm and uniqueness of Twitter, there’s really nothing you can do about it anymore. Except, you know, keep it brief and unfollow those who abuse the new limit if you have such a big problem with it.

Meanwhile, longer is better seems to have become general company policy, as restrictions on display names are also officially lifted today. Not completely, of course, but presumably, even the most unusual middle names and aliases can fit in 50 characters.

That’s up from a measly 20, mind you, making room for “even a few more emojis”, according to Twitter support, or some rapid escalation of an unflattering #WouldPreferThatYouBanNazis movement.

The increasingly popular hashtag refers to the very controversial recent Twitter verification of freelance journalist, white nationalist and alt-right activist Jason Kessler. Although CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, as well as every possible PR channel of the social networking service have repeatedly underlined a verified badge does not equate an endorsement, the “system” is now deemed “broken” by Dorsey himself.

Twitter is finally willing to recognize it’s created confusion around the verification process, which was “meant to authenticate identity & voice” but is widely interpreted “as an endorsement or an indicator of importance.” As such, “all general verifications” have been paused until a solution is found to an arguably bigger problem than even Twitter’s lack of an edit button.

