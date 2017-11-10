Traveling had our video delayed, but the news are in. Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how Oppo and Xiaomi want to compete against Apple’s Touch ID and bring it to Android with the help of Qualcomm. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the possible specifications of the processor. The iPhone X follows as we learn about the winter freezing of the device and the fix that’s coming. We end today’s show with Verizon’s deals for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– OPPO and Xiaomi may be able to challenge Face ID with 3D sensing Androids next year

– Verizon’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL can be yours at up to 50 percent off with select trade-ins

– Winter is coming, and so is a software update for iPhone X responsiveness bug at low temperatures

– Samsung randomly confirms Exynos 9810 name and main specs, Galaxy S9 debut seems likely

– OPPO and Xiaomi may be able to challenge Face ID with 3D sensing Androids next year