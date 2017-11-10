Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs, Face ID for Android & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Traveling had our video delayed, but the news are in. Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how Oppo and Xiaomi want to compete against Apple’s Touch ID and bring it to Android with the help of Qualcomm. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the possible specifications of the processor. The iPhone X follows as we learn about the winter freezing of the device and the fix that’s coming. We end today’s show with Verizon’s deals for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
OPPO and Xiaomi may be able to challenge Face ID with 3D sensing Androids next year
Verizon’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL can be yours at up to 50 percent off with select trade-ins
Winter is coming, and so is a software update for iPhone X responsiveness bug at low temperatures
Samsung randomly confirms Exynos 9810 name and main specs, Galaxy S9 debut seems likely
OPPO and Xiaomi may be able to challenge Face ID with 3D sensing Androids next year

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!