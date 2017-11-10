With the limited edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 silently discontinued in the wake of iPhone 8 and X announcements covering a narrower palette, US lovers of mobile devices painted the color of blood, love and passion have been left without much of a satisfying choice.

The “Solar Red” HTC U11 is certainly eye-catching and original, especially combined with that already glamorous “liquid glass” surface, but if you’re looking for a more “opulent”, pronounced red, the latest Xperia XZ Premium variant is probably the way to go.

Expected out since May, and officially launched across select global markets last month, the “Rosso” red 5.5-incher has just popped out on Amazon.com with little to no warning and minimal fanfare. Typical Sony!

The major difference between this head turner and the Solar Red U11 or “Burgundy Red” Samsung Galaxy S8 is the Sony Xperia XZ Premium matches the color of its (thick) screen bezels to that snazzy rear cover.

Vibrant, aggressive and chic, the “new” phone can be the perfect Christmas gift for an Android power user who likes to stand out with his (or hers) bold fashion statements. The best thing about the red Xperia XZ Premium is that it follows the recently discounted US pricing of black, pink and chrome models, fetching $599 right off the bat instead of an excessive $700 MSRP.

The specs are the same old, same old, including a remarkable 4K HDR display, potent Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and 19MP Motion Eye camera.