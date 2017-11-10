iOS

Project Loon in Puerto Rico serving 100,000 customers

In a Medium post, Alphabet-owned X has thanked its partners for helping Project Loon execute its shortest roll-out in Puerto Rico.

An accompanying tweet indicates that the experimental balloon-based internet distribution system has 100,000 customers in the storm-ravaged island. AT&T and T-Mobile users are able to connect to the balloons, which are circulating around the region by machine-taught navigation.

The FCC granted Project Loon an experimental license on the Band 8 frequencies for LTE. The service will be around for however long the need remains and get further refinement of navigation patterns to target smaller areas.

Via
Engadget
Source
X
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Alphabet, AT&T, carriers, News, Project Loon, Puerto Rico, T-Mobile, US
