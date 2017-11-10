Project Loon in Puerto Rico serving 100,000 customers

In a Medium post, Alphabet-owned X has thanked its partners for helping Project Loon execute its shortest roll-out in Puerto Rico.

Since turning on service, #ProjectLoon has delivered basic internet connectivity to more than 100K people in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/s0zmFB9dRy — The Team at X (@Theteamatx) November 9, 2017

An accompanying tweet indicates that the experimental balloon-based internet distribution system has 100,000 customers in the storm-ravaged island. AT&T and T-Mobile users are able to connect to the balloons, which are circulating around the region by machine-taught navigation.

The FCC granted Project Loon an experimental license on the Band 8 frequencies for LTE. The service will be around for however long the need remains and get further refinement of navigation patterns to target smaller areas.