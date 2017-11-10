Yer A Wizard, Niantic! | #PNWeekly 278 (LIVE at 3p ET)
Niantic Labs is going one game deeper, this time working on a Warner Bros. franchise beloved by kids naught to 100 and beyond. But will it leave Pokemon Go fans, who feel they’ve been let down several times before, completely in the dust? We’ll get to talking about that.
But we have more talking to do about Face ID, fast charging and another Chinese OEM getting some time in the US limelight. We chat with Irish tech fan Laura Fagan for this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on November 10th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 278
Direct Download
Recording Date
November 3, 2017
Hosts
Guest
Laura Fagan (Should You Care?)
Sponsor
The Pocketnow Weekly is brought to you by AppRiver, the cloud-based software that keeps your email servers free of spam and viruses. It offers encrypted email, continuity, secure hosted exchange and even migration help, too. If having to manage your communications has become an obstacle to putting effort into your business, try any of AppRiver’s services FREE for 30 days. Visit appriver.com/weekly to sign up and we thank AppRiver for supporting the #PNWeekly!
News
- iPhone X: Face ID knows your brother/sister
- Galaxy S8 Active: finally out of AT&T’s grasp
- Microphones: the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 have problems with those
- Pixel 2 XL: does not charge fast… ever
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro: to the Death Star in 2018
- Twitter: 280 all the way, baby!
- Niantic Labs: Ingress, Pokemon Go, now Harry Potter?
- Saygus V2: yes, that thing from 2015 is still kicking around
- Burgundy Red: color trends come in waves, we guess
- FBI vs. Apple: investigation into mass shooting could bring encryption back to legal spotlight
•
See you soon!