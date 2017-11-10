It’s November, it’s a Friday, and Newegg sees no point in waiting another couple of weeks to get the holiday shopping bonanza underway. Of course, just like Best Buy, the e-tailer specialized largely in selling computer hardware is only giving customers a taste of what’s to come towards the end of the month.

Mobile tech enthusiasts can jump the gun and get the unlocked LG V20 for $304.99 today with an additional $20 off covered by promo code “1110BFDN11.” That brings the high-end 5.7-inch Android phone’s price down to a new all-time low $285, valid US warranty included.

But you need to hurry, as this particular pre-Black Friday deal is good exclusively through the end of the day. Meanwhile, between November 20 and 25, Newegg will let you choose from a robust and eclectic selection of discounted handsets, tablets and wearables.

We’ve seen several of the items looking at decent markdowns here getting ready for similar price cuts at competing retailers, including that $225 64GB Moto G5 Plus, $150 Honor 6X, $400 Huawei Mate 9, and of course, an $80 second-gen Echo smart speaker.

But there are also truly special Black Friday 2017 bargains in the pipeline, ranging from a $140 ZTE Blade V8 Pro bundled with a free Bluetooth speaker to a $179 Huawei Watch 2 and $219 Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0.

We’re a little conflicted about the unlocked original Moto Z, which is obviously old and out-of-date, including however a bunch of free stuff at $429. Namely, a JBL speaker, power pack and Incipio car dock Moto Mods, typically worth a combined $200 or so.