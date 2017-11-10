Android

Newegg has the LG V20 on sale today at a killer price, and other mobile deals planned for Black Friday

Contents
Advertisement

It’s November, it’s a Friday, and Newegg sees no point in waiting another couple of weeks to get the holiday shopping bonanza underway. Of course, just like Best Buy, the e-tailer specialized largely in selling computer hardware is only giving customers a taste of what’s to come towards the end of the month.

Mobile tech enthusiasts can jump the gun and get the unlocked LG V20 for $304.99 today with an additional $20 off covered by promo code “1110BFDN11.” That brings the high-end 5.7-inch Android phone’s price down to a new all-time low $285, valid US warranty included.

But you need to hurry, as this particular pre-Black Friday deal is good exclusively through the end of the day. Meanwhile, between November 20 and 25, Newegg will let you choose from a robust and eclectic selection of discounted handsets, tablets and wearables.

We’ve seen several of the items looking at decent markdowns here getting ready for similar price cuts at competing retailers, including that $225 64GB Moto G5 Plus, $150 Honor 6X, $400 Huawei Mate 9, and of course, an $80 second-gen Echo smart speaker.

But there are also truly special Black Friday 2017 bargains in the pipeline, ranging from a $140 ZTE Blade V8 Pro bundled with a free Bluetooth speaker to a $179 Huawei Watch 2 and $219 Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0.

We’re a little conflicted about the unlocked original Moto Z, which is obviously old and out-of-date, including however a bunch of free stuff at $429. Namely, a JBL speaker, power pack and Incipio car dock Moto Mods, typically worth a combined $200 or so.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
BFAds
Source
Newegg
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Amazon, Android, Black Friday, Black Friday 2017, Black Friday 2017 deals, black friday deals, Blade V8 Pro, Deals, early Black Friday deals, Echo, Honor 6X, Huawei, LG, Mate 9, MediaPad M3, Moto G5 Plus, Moto Mods, Moto Z, Motorola, Newegg, News, V20, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).