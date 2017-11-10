Android

Android Oreo update for Nokia 8 is good to go

Contents
HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas says that the Nokia 8 is ready to go for an official roll-out of its Android Oreo update.

Sarvikas thanked over 2,000 participants of the Nokia Mobile Beta Labs for their comments. A highlight reel of comments about the program noted “no bugs” and appreciated the “strong commitment” to fast updates for the company’s “Pure Android” push.

Beta programs for other Nokia devices are “almost there,” so there’s more to look forward to. For some, it doesn’t come soon enough.

