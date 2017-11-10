Android Oreo update for Nokia 8 is good to go
HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas says that the Nokia 8 is ready to go for an official roll-out of its Android Oreo update.
Sarvikas thanked over 2,000 participants of the Nokia Mobile Beta Labs for their comments. A highlight reel of comments about the program noted “no bugs” and appreciated the “strong commitment” to fast updates for the company’s “Pure Android” push.
We have well over 2000 #Nokia8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We’ve listened, we’ve taken action and we will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone! pic.twitter.com/9jRydOcoch
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 10, 2017
Beta programs for other Nokia devices are “almost there,” so there’s more to look forward to. For some, it doesn’t come soon enough.