Even though Walmart has no intention to follow Best Buy’s suit and kick off the Black Friday festivities a week or two early, the world’s largest retailer still needs to capture the attention of bargain hunters and fend off the competition before it’s too late.

As such, we have a full new ad for your viewing pleasure at the source link below, as well as a nice collection of what we consider to be Walmart’s top Black Friday 2017 mobile tech and smart home deals.

Quality is always more important than quantity, so despite the smaller number of hot gadgets to be discounted here than over at Best Buy or Target, we still highly recommend an online visit on Thursday, November 23, or a physical one on Friday and Thursday, starting at 6PM.

Among others, Walmart promises to hook up “qualified customers” with a gratis $300 gift card for “select” Apple and Samsung devices purchased on AT&T Next or Verizon monthly payment plans.

We’re talking a full range of recent iPhone and Galaxy flagships here, including the 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X (!!!), S8, S8 Plus and Note 8. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S7 on the retailer’s Straight Talk MVNO will cost $299 with no strings attached, whereas the iPhone 6 on the same prepaid operator is looking at a drop to a new all-time low price of $129.

Walmart Family Mobile subscribers will be able to get the iPhone SE for an even lower $99, with Verizon and AT&T prepaid customers treated to $39 Galaxy J3 Mission and $49 Huawei Ascend XT 2 bargains respectively.

There aren’t a lot of tablets part of Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 celebration, but the $139 Galaxy Tab E 9.6 comes with additional $25 Google Play credit, while a $249 fifth-gen iPad is pretty hard to turn down. And so are a $79 Google Home and $29 Google Home Mini, both of which also include $25 “shopping offers” where you can get $25 off a future purchase through Google Express.

Finally, wearable enthusiasts will be able to choose between a $99 Fitbit Alta HR and $99 Fitbit Charge 2, both activity trackers including a bonus band.