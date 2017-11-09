Android

Various Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact discounts on Amazon

If you’re still looking for an Android smartphone about the size of an iPhone without wanting to compromise on performance, Sony’s latest Compact-series device might just be for you.

With a top-end Snapdragon 835 processor, Android Oreo and a 4.6-inch 720p display, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact runs like a racecar in the size of a… compact. Yeah, that was unintentional. In any case, at $599.99, it’s already $100 cheaper than the iPhone 8. Amazon’s making it cheaper.

For an unspecified amount of time, you can get the Blue, Twilight Pink or White Silver XZ1 Compact for $50 off at $549.99. Just want the black one? It’s $95 off at $504.99.

It doesn’t have a working fingerprint sensor for dubious competitive reasons.

