iOS

TrendForce forecasts iPhone X to give Apple shipments crown this holiday season

Contents
Advertisement

Apple could push 27 million iPhone X units out to consumers this quarter, one-third the total number that will be shipped according to IT research firm TrendForce.

The company is expected to take worldwide mobile phone market share of 19.1 percent, beating rival Samsung for the first time in a year. 424.7 million units are expected to spread around in the fourth quarter that is ongoing. Huawei and OPPO remains the stalwarts on third and fourth while Xiaomi, on somewhat of a hot streak, is to overtake vivo in the following two slots.

Numbers from Strategy Analytics for the fourth quarter of 2016 also saw Apple pop into a temporary win with the same players in the same positions down the line.

TrendForce pads its release with notes on Samsung’s strong sales with mid-range J-series and lower-end devices. Meanwhile, the iPhone X is expected to run into full-piston production through the first half of 2018. The labor and property-share deal between HTC and Google is help the latter somewhat with increased production, though the Taiwanese company is forecast to further reduce output.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo currently predicts about 40 million iPhone X shipments for the season.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Redmond Pie
Source
TrendForce
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, estimates, Google, HTC, Huawei, iPhone X, News, Oppo, Samsung, shipments, Vivo
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.