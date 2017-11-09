Apple could push 27 million iPhone X units out to consumers this quarter, one-third the total number that will be shipped according to IT research firm TrendForce.

The company is expected to take worldwide mobile phone market share of 19.1 percent, beating rival Samsung for the first time in a year. 424.7 million units are expected to spread around in the fourth quarter that is ongoing. Huawei and OPPO remains the stalwarts on third and fourth while Xiaomi, on somewhat of a hot streak, is to overtake vivo in the following two slots.

Numbers from Strategy Analytics for the fourth quarter of 2016 also saw Apple pop into a temporary win with the same players in the same positions down the line.

TrendForce pads its release with notes on Samsung’s strong sales with mid-range J-series and lower-end devices. Meanwhile, the iPhone X is expected to run into full-piston production through the first half of 2018. The labor and property-share deal between HTC and Google is help the latter somewhat with increased production, though the Taiwanese company is forecast to further reduce output.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo currently predicts about 40 million iPhone X shipments for the season.