OnePlus is bringing back its fan-reviewer workshop, The Lab, for another year to get impressions on what the OnePlus 5T is like.

Just as with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5, consumers can sign up and be one of ten reviewers and receive a OnePlus 5T, free of charge. You can sign up for yourself at the source link down below. The form’s available through 10pm Eastern on November 15. You’ll be asked to express your opinions about previous OnePlus phones, write a short review of one of the most impressive phones you’ve used and drop in a few photos taken from phones.

Meantime, if you are paying $40 to attend the OnePlus 5T launch event in New York, you can launch a pre-order from the event and get $40 off the price of the phone. If not, you can go hands-on with the device and get a swag bag with up to $70 of gear, courtesy of the company. OnePlus is also donating all ticket proceeds to a yet-to-be-known cause.

If you’re headed there, this editor and Jaime Rivera will be seeing you on November 16!