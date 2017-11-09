Android

T-Mobile claims LTE-Advanced footprint in over 920 markets

T-Mobile is working more of its advanced network technologies into more sites across the nation.

It, in conjunction with equipment partner Qualcomm, announced that LTE-Advanced technologies are in over 920 markets, doubling the tech’s service area from last year. Furthermore, three technologies — carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO and 256-QAM — are simultaneously present in 430 markets.

Qualcomm has been pushing its campaign for Gigabit LTE with new equipment and user profiles, taking advantage of every network trial it can partner in. T-Mobile has been bragging about its speeds topping rivals AT&T and Verizon in recent third-party tests as speeds have “doubled.”

The Un-carrier’s next initiatives are to bring Licensed Assisted Access to its network and expand LTE-Unlicensed support from its current puddle footprint.

T-Mobile
