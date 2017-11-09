iOS

Staples has a number of iPad, Echo, Fire and Google Home deals coming this Black Friday

Blame it on a recent overabundance of Black Friday 2017 ads unofficially leaked or officially revealed by some of the nation’s largest retailers of consumer electronics, but we’re finding it hard to get excited about what Staples has in store for tech enthusiasts.

If you’re not in the market for a laptop, desktop PC or monitor, there are only a handful of discounted gadgets awaiting you at a Staples nearby on November 24, starting at 7 am, or online from Thanksgiving Day.

Worse still, you’re looking largely at tablets, smart home and home entertainment products already confirmed to go on special sale pretty much everywhere come this year’s busiest shopping days. And mind you, Amazon is yet to disclose its own Black Friday plans for Fires and Echoes.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with buying a $25 Alexa voice remote-bundled Fire TV Stick from the office supply-first retailer, while the second-generation standard Echo is unlikely to go a penny under $80.

A $30 Amazon Fire 7 slate, $30 Echo Dot, $100 Fire HD 10.1 and $180 Echo Show feel quite compelling as well, at least for the time being, with a $29 Google Home Mini even including a complimentary $10 Visa gift card. Last but not least, Staples wants to take $50 off the 9.7-inch iPad’s $329 MSRP, which also doesn’t sound half bad. But where are the iPhone 8 savings? The Galaxy S8 doorbusters? The killer iPad Pro deals?

