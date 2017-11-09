Samsung is the world’s most successful smartphone vendor in terms of volume mainly thanks to the popularity of high-end Galaxy S and Note families, but mid-range A and J-series devices also play their part in the chaebol’s total industry domination.

After all, not everyone has $800 or $900 to spare, let alone their European equivalents, and for the most part, less expensive phones like the Galaxy A5 and A7 (2017) manage to deliver as far as both build quality and respectable specs are concerned.

Up next, the two’s 2018 editions are expected to borrow probably the best thing about the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, a feature practically confirmed in a pre-release HTML5 test of the SM-A530F.

That’s most likely the model number of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018), closely following the SM-A520F designation of the 2017 version, and the screen resolution is listed as 412 x 846 pixels.

That’s obviously (and hilariously) inaccurate, but it’s almost surely indicative of the phone’s 18.5:9 aspect ratio. That means significantly thinner bezels than on the company’s previous mid-rangers, although we shouldn’t expect an “Infinity Display” quite as spectacular as existing ones.

If we were to make an educated guess, we’d say both the Galaxy A5 and A7 (2018) are likely to come with a real-life screen resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, which just so happens to be the default setting on the Galaxy S8. You can always boost that to 2960 x 1440 pixels, of course, which isn’t going to be available for Galaxy A5 (2018) users.