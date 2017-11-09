Should we pay more attention to OPPO, the world’s fourth largest smartphone vendor, which just made the top five in India in addition to closely following market leader Huawei as far as Q3 2017 Chinese shipments are concerned?

Well, it certainly seems like the mobile device-buying masses the world over appreciated the inexpensive A57 and R11 between July and September, propelling them ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ on the most recent best-selling list.

For the next quarter, OPPO is bringing out some big new guns with dual rear-facing cameras and one of the greatest selfie shooters we’ve ever seen. After a very unconventional lead-up to a Philippines release, the F5 is now available in India as well, fetching 19,990 rupees, or around $310.

Although both Flipkart and Amazon’s local branch only sell the “full screen” 6-incher in a gold variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, the value proposition feels quite compelling.

That’s because the OPPO F5 aims to “capture the real you” (translation – not the real you) with some groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence beautification technology squeezing the most out of that powerhouse 20MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

On the phone’s back, you get a 16MP f/1.8 cam and fingerprint sensor, while the FHD+ display is billed as “limitless.” A little bezel is still there, of course, along with an octa-core MT6737T processor and 3200mAh battery under the hood. Oh, and the OPPO F5 also supports “speedy facial unlock.” Not bad for $308 or so.