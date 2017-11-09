iPhone ‘i’ bug fixed in iOS 11.1.1 update
The most annoying auto-correct habit since your friends replaced innocent words with rude ones has been fixed.
The bug turning the letter ‘i’ into, in most cases, “A ⍰” has been fixed in the latest iOS 11.1.1 update. It is available now and on the latest iOS 11.2 beta update.
The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern reported that this issue was found in multiple versions of iOS 11 and not just the initial iOS 11.1 package.
Emojipedia believes that a Variation Selector codepoint was activated to inputs of ‘i’ and ‘I’ for some reason — this codepoint is usually used to modify the previous character into an emoji form and should be ignored if the character does not have an emoji form. Instead, we got… whatever we got.
