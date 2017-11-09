Android

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: Sexiest Phone of 2017 (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

We’re supposedly about to see this phone hop onto a US network. You might curious as to what might be coming down the bend and willing to stoke a little curiosity in your mind.

Well, we have a rundown of everything in the performance and handling departments as well as our usual bit of love for niche features on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. From the 2:1 display to the big cameras afire with color and brightness, it’s striking first impressions over and over.

But is it really the sexiest phone of 2017? Well, take a look as Juan Carlos Bagnell makes his case for Pocketnow.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
25%
Want It
25%
Had It
25%
Hated It
25%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
first impressions, Hands-on, Huawei, Leica, Mate 10 Pro, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.