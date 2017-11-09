Huawei Mate 10 Pro: Sexiest Phone of 2017 (Video)

We’re supposedly about to see this phone hop onto a US network. You might curious as to what might be coming down the bend and willing to stoke a little curiosity in your mind.

Well, we have a rundown of everything in the performance and handling departments as well as our usual bit of love for niche features on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. From the 2:1 display to the big cameras afire with color and brightness, it’s striking first impressions over and over.

But is it really the sexiest phone of 2017? Well, take a look as Juan Carlos Bagnell makes his case for Pocketnow.