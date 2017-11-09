iOS

Buy an iPhone X, get an iPhone 8 for free with new line(s) at AT&T

There’s an unadvertised deal going on at AT&T where customers can get a free 64GB iPhone 8 with the purchase of an iPhone X. Existing customers can upgrade and must add a line to redeem the offer while new accounts need two lines from the get-go.

We were able to confirm PhoneArena‘s reporting that customers can also get the 256GB iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus, though they would pay the difference. The $699 discount is not applicable, though, to a second iPhone X. Both devices must be on either Next or Next Every Year financing.

AT&T and the industry has not been heavily pushing discounts for the iPhone X in reflection of strained supply, though the less popular iPhone 8 could always use a boost to keep Apple’s shipment numbers up.

