Nearly three years on, Saygus V2 appears at FCC

The Saygus V Squared is still a thing. What once was supposed to be pure cocaine for specheads has now become a quirk of CES 2015. Between then and now, there have been rants and promises and, among other things, delays.

Three months ago, we were told that a device and its documents have been sent to the FCC for certification. We now see that the phone has, indeed, been certified.

SAR and reception tests were performed on GSM and CDMA frequencies as well as heavily-trafficked LTE bands 2, 4 and 12. We know that the Snapdragon 800 was used in this unit as well as a removable battery rated at 3,200mAh. We also find a 64GB storage disk.

Photos of the Kevlar-wrapped device show off its dated look along with some complimentary earbuds that can plug into a very welcome headphone jack.

We see from the users’ manual, though, some modern amenities like USB-C, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated camera shutter button and a dedicated video and gaming data transmission antenna port. The 21-megapixel rear camera is tied to a 13-megapixel front camera, both optically stabilized. While there’s wireless charging built-in, it’s ironic that the adapter included only pulls off fast charging through Quick Charge 2.0 — well behind the current Quick Charge 4+ standard.

Saygus’s website touts a version 2.2 model with a Snapdragon 835 processor, yet still claims only 3GB of RAM. Two microSD cards can be accepted — the device supposedly can even boot an image from a card — for up to 256GB of extra space each.

All this aside, recent tweets from the @Saygus Twitter account have been focused elsewhere: on a supervolcano under Yellowstone National Park and on Elon Musk’s multiple properties.