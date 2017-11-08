Though with Face ID, 2018 iPad Pro won’t get OLED display

Respected securities firm KGI has been predicting that the next iPad Pro models would also get the TrueDepth cameras that allows Face ID authentication and face-tracking applications like Animoji.

Now, Bloomberg is reporting the same after talking to its sources, but also that the displays would not likely get an OLED display as the iPhone X did. It seems that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab-series will remain the only tablets with Super AMOLED technology.

What will also transfer from the bleeding edge of Apple’s mobile lineup is the reduced bezels around the display. That panel is said to be around the same size as the 10.5-inch unit on this year’s smaller iPad Pro — which itself is the same size as the previous year’s iPad Pro with a 9.7 inch screen.

We can expect at least one iPad Pro iteration perhaps a little bit more than a year after this year’s tablets came out.